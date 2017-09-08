JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed rookie receiver Dede Westbrook on injured reserve with a core muscle injury and claimed former first-round draft pick Calvin Pryor off waivers from Cleveland.

Westbrook, a fourth-round draft pick from Oklahoma, led the NFL in receiving in the preseason and even played the finale after seeing a core muscle specialist in Philadelphia. The 2016 Heisman Trophy finalist and Biletnikoff Award winner caught 13 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in three exhibitions.

Pryor, the 18th overall pick by the New York Jets in 2014, has 191 tackles, 14 pass breakups and two interceptions in 44 games. The Jets traded Pryor to Cleveland in June.

The Jaguars also signed offensive lineman Josh Walker and released guard Earl Watford. Walker has appeared in 15 games with Houston and Green Bay. He also spent time with Indianapolis.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL