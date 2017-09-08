MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Records show the judge presiding over the high-profile case of slain Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo has been cited for having a weapon at an airport.

Shelby County court records show Charles Creed McGinley was issued a misdemeanor citation Aug. 28 for having a weapon in a restricted area of Memphis International Airport.

The citation was issued two weeks before the start of a trial for one of three men charged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of Bobo.

She disappeared from her home in Parsons in April 2011, and her remains were found in 2014.

McGinley did not immediately return a phone message left on Friday. It is not immediately clear how, or if, the incident will affect the start of the trial.