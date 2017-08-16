Young Americans ages 19 to 22 are using marijuana at the highest rates seen in the past 20 years, according to new data from the Monitoring the Future survey administered by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

However, despite marijuana use increasing, young adults smoking hookah pipes and e-cigarettes are trending downwards, which the researchers note could be linked to Food and Drug Administration regulations on these products.

For marijuana use among 19- to 22-year-olds, around 7.8 percent reported smoking cannabis daily in 2016, compared to 4 percent in 1996.

For non-college youth, 12.8 percent reported smoking marijuana daily in 2016 compared to 5.3 percent in 1996, and 4.9 percent of full-time college students smoked marijuana daily last year compared to 2.8 percent in the previous decade.

Also, recreational amphetamine use is higher in college students than their non-college peers, with Adderal use at 9.9 percent in college students verse 6.2 percent in non-students and Ritalin use at 2.4 percent compared to 1.6 percent, respectively.

The Monitoring the Future survey has been conducted annually since 1975 out of the University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research.