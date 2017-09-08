PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Maine marijuana activist says he was detained and denied entry to Canada because he supports the legalization of marijuana.

The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2eSdJdF ) Paul McCarrier posted on Facebook on Monday that border agents cited a 2008 arrest stemming from a political protest against then-president George W. Bush in Minnesota when they detained him and his girlfriend. McCarrier’s girlfriend says agents determined who McCarrier was after discovering his business card while searching their possessions.

McCarrier is president of the nonprofit marijuana advocacy group Legalize Maine and a registered state lobbyist. He says his role in the group was a factor in his denied entry. McCarrier says the 2008 charges were thrown out.

Canadian border officials say entry to Canada is “considered on a case-by-case basis.”

