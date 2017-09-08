SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds says he likely won’t support efforts to protect younger immigrants who were brought illegally to the country as children without commitments to enhance border security.

President Donald Trump plans to dismantle the protections approved by the Obama administration. Congress is debating an alternative.

Rounds says proposals to simply replace the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program likely won’t stand a chance. The South Dakota Republican believes a proposal likely will come in a broader immigration reform plan.

Rounds says there needs to be compassion for the immigrants who in many cases have never known another country, but border security also needs to be enhanced.

The Argus Leader reports more than 500 such immigrants have been approved to work in South Dakota through the program since 2012.

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com