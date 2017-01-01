CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner says he won’t step down from President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud, despite calls from the state’s U.S. senators to do so.

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan say Gardner, a fellow Democrat, should step down because the panel’s vice chairman is misleading the public. Kris Kobach, the secretary of state in Kansas, on Thursday said data about how many people failed to get New Hampshire driver’s licenses after using out-of-state licenses for voter registration is proof of fraud that likely led to Hassan’s victory in November.

Gardner told The Associated Press on Friday that he doesn’t condone Kobach’s claims, but will remain on the commission because it’s important to get to the bottom of why Americans are losing trust in the election process.