President Trump has invited all members of the Cabinet and their spouses this weekend to Camp David, where he will hold a Cabinet meeting Saturday, the White House said.

The invitation was made by Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who already were planning the getaway to the retreat just outside Washington in western Maryland’s Catoctin Mountains.

At the Cabinet meeting, which will be the president’s fourth, he will “lead discussion on the administration’s priorities in addition to receiving briefings on Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts and preparations for Hurricane Irma,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The full Cabinet plans to attend.