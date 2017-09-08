ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Central Florida is the latest school to call off its scheduled football game due to Hurricane Irma.

UCF says its home game with Memphis won’t be played this week. The game originally was scheduled for Saturday before getting moved to Friday in an attempt to finish it before the storm. UCF says it’s “not immediately clear” whether the game will be rescheduled.

Other cancellations involving Florida schools include No. 10 Florida State’s home game with Louisiana-Monroe, No. 16 Miami’s game at Arkansas State, No. 22 Florida’s home game with Northern Colorado and South Florida’s game at Connecticut.

Florida International had been scheduled to host Alcorn State on Saturday, but the two teams will meet instead Friday at Birmingham, Alabama. Florida Atlantic plays Saturday at No. 9 Wisconsin.