NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A Virginia developer serving house arrest for bribing a government official is headed to jail after he was caught driving.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that Ronnie Boone Sr. was sentenced in federal court in Norfolk to 60 days in jail for the probation violation.

The 68-year-old developer is in poor health. That’s why a judge put Boone on house arrest in March for bribing a Norfolk councilman.

Boone was photographed in July driving a 1966 Plymouth Fury. His lawyer said Boone was helping someone out after their car broke down.

Boone’s lawyer said he got the car running and drove it a few blocks to a car wash parking lot.

But court documents said Boone lied when confronted by his probation officer. He admitted to driving only after being shown an incriminating photograph.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com