CHENEY, Wash. (AP) - Bruce Anderson and Lance Dunn combined for more than 300 yards rushing and four touchdowns, and North Dakota State rolled to a 40-13 win over Eastern Washington in a matchup of FCS powers on Saturday.

Anderson had 160 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and Dunn picked up 148 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Easton Stick threw for 157 yards while the Bison defense stymied the Eagles.

Gage Gubrud, who set 18 Eastern Washington records and three FCS marks in passing for more than 5,000 yards last year, was 10 for 30 for 134 yards and two interceptions. The Eagles finished with 204 yards on offense and had just 11 first downs. The Bison had 31 first downs and held the ball for almost 43 minutes.

It was North Dakota’s first trip to EWU since falling 38-31 in overtime in the FCS playoffs in 2010. Eastern went on to win the national championship but the Bison won the next five. Last year, when NDSU beat the Eagles 50-44 early in the season, both teams lost in the semifinals.

Taking a 19-10 lead at the half, the Bison put the game away with three straight touchdown drives for a 40-13 lead with 12:32 to play.

