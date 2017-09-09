AMHERST, Mass. (AP) - Jordan Hoy scored his first career touchdown on a 7-yard sneak to secure Old Dominion’s 17-7 win over Massachusetts on Saturday.

Hoy’s run, with 6:59 to play, capped a nine-play, 34-yard drive that was set up on the Monarch’s previous possession. Old Dominion had marched 93 yards on 16 plays, eating up more than 7½ minutes, before being stopped on downs at the UMass 2.

The defense, which had eight sacks, then held the Minutemen to 2 yards in a three-and-out and Darrell Brown’s 17-yard punt return provided the good field possession.

Blake LaRussa hit Jonathan Duhart for a 2-yard touchdown that gave the Monarchs (2-0) at 10-0 lead at the half. On the second snap of the third quarter, Andy Isabella turned a short Andrew Ford pass into a 60-yard touchdown for the Minutemen (0-3).

Isabella finished with five catches for 105 yards, surpassing 1,000 yards receiving and 1,500 all-purpose yards for his career. Marquis Young also went past 2,000 career rushing yards but UMass only had 79 yards on the ground.

