KENT, Ohio (AP) - Nick Holley passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, Keasean Gamble ran for two scores, and Kent State rallied late to beat Howard 38-31 on Saturday.

Howard, which beat UNLV 43-40 in last Saturday’s opener for its first win against a FBS team, took a 24-23 lead in the third quarter after Caylin Newton scored on a 1-yard keeper following a Kent State fumble.

Gamble’s plunge and a 2-point conversion capped Kent State’s next drive for the go-ahead score in the fourth. Theo Eboigbe recovered Newton’s fumble on Howard’s next possession and Gamble capped the Golden Flashes (1-1) drive with a 3-yard TD run for a 38-24 lead.

Newton then scored on a 4-yard run to pull Howard within a TD. Howard got a stop with 39 seconds left, but Newton’s pass on the final play was intercepted by Demetrius Monday.

Kent State rolled early. Holley scored on a 38-yard keeper on Kent State’s first offensive play of the game for his 11th rushing score in nine games. He hit Justin Rankin with a 25-yard TD pass to cap their second drive, then threw a 25-yard scoring strike to Raekwon James in the second quarter for a 21-7 lead.

Holley gained 119 yards on 21 carries for his sixth 100-yard game in nine starts. Kent State’s defense gave up 452 total yards, but scored on a safety in the third.

Anthony Philyaw gained 127 yards on 20 carries and Newton was 9-of-22 passing for 225 yards for the Bison (1-1).

