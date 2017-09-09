NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) - Lawrence Menyah returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown with 1:27 left to give Fordham a 38-31 victory over Central Connecticut on Saturday.

The interception came one play after the Blue Devils had blocked a 32-yard field-goal attempt. After Menyah’s score, CCSU (0-2) drove to the Fordham 31 before Jake Dolegala’s pass to the end zone was picked off by Antonio Jackson.

The Rams (1-1) trailed by 10 before Kevin Anderson threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Prince at the end of third quarter to close within 31-28. Junior Kyle Facibene kicked his first collegiate field goal, a 40-yarder, with 4:43 remaining to tie the game.

Anderson was 17-of-29 passing with an interception and three touchdowns, two to Prince. Anderson also ran for a score. Corey Caddle had a TD catch and 180 yards receiving.

Dolegala was 18 of 41 with a score and two interceptions. Tajik Bagley returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a score with the Blue Devils scoring the first 17 points.

