A lawyer in Texas who disagrees with the Trump administration’s plan to reform how accusations of of sexual assault are adjudicated on campus said he would “be ok” if Education Secretary Betsy DeVos were sexually assaulted.

Rob Ranco, a partner at the Carlson Law Firm, suggested Mrs. DeVos does not fully grasp how serious of a crime rape is, and that she might come to a different policy conclusion if she did.

“I’m not wishing for it… but I’d be ok if #BetsyDevos was sexually assaulted,” Mr. Ranco said in a tweet on Friday evening.

“Perhaps Betsy doesn’t understand how horrible rape is,” Mr. Ranco said in another tweet. “She’s made the world more dangerous for my daughters. I need her to understand.”

“Make the world more dangerous for my daughters — intentionally — and your well being is not my concern,” he continued. “Full stop.”

Mr. Ranco cut off access to his Twitter account sometime early on Saturday morning when the tweets drew significant criticism.

So this is civil rights lawyer Rob Ranco and his thoughts on abusing women. Sick man. @RancoLawpic.twitter.com/FYkU0xao8e — Matthew Covey (@MattinBoise) September 9, 2017

.@CarlsonLawFirm Meet partner Rob Ranco - for all your civil litigation needs. pic.twitter.com/lrIRDZ2Wm4 — J_P_B (@JPBatl) September 9, 2017

Now we know what this constitutional lawyer fantasizes about. Count down to delete, 10, 9, 8… https://t.co/yXA6o7cRPo — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) September 9, 2017

saved mr.”im ok with sexual assault if i dislike the woman”s tweet just incase he nukes his entire accounthttps://t.co/TA4xZp9lor — chucks0nbangs 🎀 (@shoe0nhead) September 9, 2017

Mrs. DeVos announced on Thursday an initiative to overhaul Obama administration Title IX guidances compelling colleges and universities to curtail due process protections for students accused of sexual assault.

The education secretary said she would issue a public notice aimed at reforming the regulatory framework ushered in by the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights beginning in 2011.

“This unraveling of justice is shameful, it is wholly un-American, and it is anathema to the system of self-governance to which our founders pledged their lives over 240 years ago,” Mrs. DeVos said in a speech at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School in Arlington, Virginia. “There must be a better way forward.”