SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Last year, as high school football coaching staffs in Sioux Falls assembled their teams for the start of another season, there was something missing.

Players.

After years of stable numbers in the ninth through 12th grades, 2016 brought a sudden decrease in personnel. In one year between 2015 and 2016, 40 fewer players went out for football in the city’s three public high schools, nearly enough to field a varsity team.

There were also similar drops in the seventh- and eighth-grade programs.

The decreases can’t be blamed on lower school enrollments. Those were up over the previous year.

It’s too early to tell if 2016 was an anomaly, or if it marks the beginning of a decline for what has been the most popular sport in Sioux Falls high schools for decades. Official participation numbers for this year won’t be available until later in the school year.

Statewide, high school football participation has dropped from 6,360 players suiting up 30 years ago to 5,311 in 2016, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. That’s a decrease of 16.5 percent. National participation increased during that span but has seen a steady decline over the past few years, the Argus Leader reported .

A big culprit is thought to be related to safety issues and the long-term consequences that concussions have on brain health.

Those associated with the sport in Sioux Falls and South Dakota say safety is no doubt an issue. But the situation is also more nuanced.

“It’s not just a single, solo item that’s changing the participation numbers,” said John Krogstrand, assistant executive director of the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

South Dakota participation numbers began their gradual decline long before concussions became a major issue for players and parents. There were 6,074 players on 11-man and 9-man rosters in 2001, nearly 15 percent more than today.

But during that period, the number of teams in the state decreased from 159 to 136 as small schools consolidated, mirroring the rate of player decline.

“To me, when you lose 15 percent of your teams across the state, there are just fewer opportunities for kids to play,” Krogstrand said.

There are also 7 percent fewer students statewide in high school now than in 2000.

But that’s not the case in Sioux Falls, where high school enrollment was up last year. Despite that, football participation decreased 10 percent between 2015 and 2016.

Roosevelt coach Kim Nelson sees a cultural shift as one reason for fewer people playing football. Years ago, a lot of boys would go out for the team because there wasn’t much else to do. But there are more activities now, including other sports and clubs. Those activities have diverted the more casual players who once went out for the teams.

That’s also true statewide. While high school enrollments are down outside of Sioux Falls, participation rates are up in other activities, Krogstrand said. Trap shooting has drawn hundreds of kids in the last three years. Soccer has expanded. There’s competitive dance and other activities.

“The numbers may fall off in football, but they go up in other areas,” Krogstrand said.

Nelson thinks fewer students are committed to the work it takes to play the game. That work doesn’t begin when practices start in August and end in November. It’s a year-round dedication to lifting weights and getting better at the sport.

“Playing football is hard,” he said. “To be good at it, it takes a lot of time.”

While some players have chosen to specialize in football, others who might have played are specializing in other skill sports, such as basketball, baseball and soccer. Where once athletes might earn varsity letters in three sports, today many kids focus on one.

“I know there are kids at Lincoln High School who are basketball players that we would love to play football, but they are not doing it,” said first-year Lincoln coach Jared Fredenburg.

To Matt Dolan, a trainer and the owner of Forged Strength gym, the overspecialization in football is making the sport less safe. Players are not developing overall athletic ability.

“It’s not what they’re doing at 8, 9, 10, it’s what they’re not doing at 8, 9, 10, because they’re overspecializing in tackle football,” he said.

Dolan said he’s surprised the numbers are down only 10 percent in Sioux Falls, given the broader national decline and the concerns he’s heard. He shares those concerns about the safety of the game, saying he knows people who suffered concussions in high school and college football who, in their mid-40s, can’t remember a kid’s birthday of their wife’s middle name.

“The concussions are something that is managed better today,” Dolan said. “But all it takes is one.”

The perils of football at the professional and college levels have become clearer in recent years. Last month a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association revealed that chronic traumatic encephalopathy was found in the brains of 110 of 111 deceased National Football League players, and in 48 of 53 college players. CTE is a disease that can affect mood, memory and mental health and is caused by traumatic brain injuries, including concussions.

A majority of traumatic brain injuries occur from car accidents and falls, but an estimated 1.6 million to 3.8 million concussions occur in the United States each year as a result of sports injuries.

What’s less known is how the game affects younger players. The study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association included the brains of 14 deceased high school players. Three of them showed signs of mild CTE.

Thayne Munce, director of research and development at Sanford Sports Science Institute, is in his seventh year of collecting and analyzing head impact data using censors in youth football helmets. Along with the data, the cognitive functions of players are measured before and after the season.

The good news for youth football players: Munce’s studies have found that there is no evidence the game is causing cognitive problems. By some measurements, kids who participated in the study have higher functions following a season than when the season started.

Brain injuries are a serious issue, Munce said, but parents would be wrong to equate what happens on the professional gridiron to what youth football players experience. Middle school players have half the exposure of high school players, who have half the exposure of college players.

“It’s the same game, but the exposure is definitely different,” he said.

There have been a number of steps taken to make the game safer, Munce said. For the younger players, there are more transitional versions of the game that are being added before playing 11-on-11 tackle games. There is a modified game played by six to eight players per team on a smaller field and without special teams. In Sioux Falls, there has been an increase in flag football leagues.

At the high school level, the South Dakota High School Activities Association implemented new requirements that limit the amount of hitting athletes get during practice, Krogstrand said. Practices began with no hitting, and contact was gradually introduced until the first game. Following the first game, teams are allowed only two consecutive days of hitting in practice in a week and four total days, including games, in a calendar week.

Munce, who played college football, said there has been a culture change in how the sport treats concussions. Where once it was viewed as an almost comical injury - a player dazed and confused by a tough hit - now there are strict protocols about when a player can return.

“I think in many ways, the sport is safer than it’s ever been,” he said.

Munce said there is currently no information about football that would persuade him to hold a child out of the game. Concussions occur in other sports, too.

But Roosevelt’s Nelson said his thinking on the issue has changed.

“I’m of the belief now we shouldn’t have any contact football until high school,” he said. “I think they should be in flag football until they’re ninth-graders.”

It’s not just because of the risk of injury. Nelson believes that many kids are intimidated by the prospect of being hit by bigger kids.

“I know my son was scared to death of contact in grade school,” he said. “I think we lose a lot of players in grade school because they get hit by a bigger kid, or they get intimidated by a bigger kid, and they go play soccer or something else.”

Ultimately, it’s a decision that many parents will have to consider.

Dolan said he gets the question from a lot of parents about whether football is safe.

“People ask me that a lot,” he said. “I’ll chat a little bit and ask friends, and some of them have no problem with that. But some of the guys who played have huge reservations about their kids playing football.”

Bridget Page is one parent who says football is not in her son’s future. Page had an internship at the Veterans Affairs hospital where she interacted with veterans who suffered brain injuries. The experience, she said, “was absolutely eye-opening.”

Some had trouble keeping track of appointments. They had anger issues. They had problems maintaining relationships.

She’s also concerned because no one knows what a safe level of head trauma is, or if there is a safe level. There are other sports and activities that don’t come with the repetitive hitting that is at the heart of tackle football.

“It’s just not worth it to me,” she said.

Megan Hartz has two sons - a third-grader and fourth-grader - playing tackle football this fall. They are taught using USA Football’s Heads Up program of not leading with the head, one of the national initiatives meant to make the sport safer.

Football and the team give her sons a sense of camaraderie. On Fridays they can wear their jerseys to school, just like older kids. And when they are practicing and playing, they aren’t watching TV.

She doesn’t care if her sons play in high school. But she thinks they are learning valuable life lessons. They are being challenged, and they have to work hard. They are learning that there are always people who may be more talented, but if they work hard, they can compete.

“There’s value in working hard and not giving up,” Hartz said.

