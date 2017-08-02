Eric Chase Bolling, the only son of longtime Fox News personality Eric Bolling, has reportedly passed away.

The young Bolling was found dead Friday evening, according to multiple media reports. He was 19.

“We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling’s son,” Fox News said in a statement Saturday. “Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family.”

“To my dear friend, please know we all love you, will be here for you and your family,” former Fox News colleague Sean Hannity tweeted Saturday. “Our thoughts and prayers!”

Gossip sites Mediaite and TMZ both reported the cause of death as suicide, citing unnamed sources.

News of the teen’s death emerged Saturday afternoon, less than 24 hours after it was reported that Fox News has parted ways with Mr. Bolling amid investigating allegations of sexual misconduct.

Mr. Bolling allegedly sent an image of male genitalia to several female colleagues, The Huffington Post reported last month, and the allegations had been under review when the network and longtime anchor agreed to amicably part ways Friday, Fox New said in a statement.

Mr. Bolling’s attorney previously called allegations concerning his client “untrue and terribly unfair.”