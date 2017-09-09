GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Keaton Studsrud was 22-of-31 passing for 273 yards with and two scores and Brady Oliveira ran for 164 yards to lead North Dakota past Missouri State 34-0 on Saturday.

With a 3-0 lead after the first quarter, Studsrud threw a 13-yard score to Noah Wanzek and followed that up with a 3-yard pass to Wanzek to cap a seven-play, 80-yard drive for a 17-0 lead.

On Missouri State’s next drive, Ray Haas picked off Peyton Husling at Missouri State’s 32-yard line. John Santiago ran 19 yards for a touchdown with 4:06 remaining before halftime.

North Dakota (1-1) outgained the Bears 526-211 and held the ball for more than 36 minutes. Wanzek had career highs with 117 yards receiving and seven catches.

Huslig finished with 132 yards passing for Missouri State (0-2).

