FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Federal prosecutors will be allowed to use secretly recorded phone calls involving a former Arkansas state senator charged in a corruption case.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that U.S. District Judge Tim Brooks on Friday denied a request by Republican former Sen. Jon Woods to prevent prosecutors from using the recordings. The recordings are of phone calls between Woods and Republican former Rep. Micah Neal, who earlier pleaded guilty to fraud related to the case.

Woods is charged in a federal indictment along with Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III and consultant Randell Shelton Jr. The three allegedly took part in a scheme in which Woods directed state money to the college in return for kickbacks.

Each of the three has pleaded not guilty.

