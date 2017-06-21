LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - Josh Allen passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns as Wyoming shut out Gardner-Webb 27-0 Saturday.

Allen completed 22 of 32 passes. His 328 passing yards was the second most of his college career at Wyoming (1-1).

Mentioned by some as a top NFL prospect before the season started, Allen finished the game with a 175.5 passer rating.

Austin Conway was Allen’s favorite target on the day, catching 11 passes for 135 yards and a 27-yard TD.

C.J. Johnson caught six passes for 130 yards and a 29-yard score.

Kellen Overstreet scored on a 1-yard run while gaining 33 yards on 14 carries for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys defense limited Gardner-Webb (0-2) to 195 total yards. It was Wyoming’s first shutout since Nov. 20, 2010, when the Cowboys beat Colorado State 44-0.

Tyrell Maxwell led the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 68 yards on 18 carries. Maxwell completed just 2 of 7 passes for 22 yards and one interception. He was sacked three times.

THE TAKEAWAY

Gardner-Webb: For the second week in a row, the Runnin’ Bulldogs were shut out in the first three quarters offensively.

Wyoming: After finding the going tough against Big 10 Iowa’s defense the previous week, Wyoming had an easier time against the FCS Gardner-Webb’s defense. The Cowboys gained 297 yards in the first half on Saturday, more than the 233 yards it gained for the whole game against Iowa.

HOME SWEET HOME

Wyoming has enjoyed playing at home lately. The Cowboys have now won seven straight regular-season games in War Memorial Stadium and eight of its last nine overall at home.

UP NEXT

Gardner-Webb: Returns home to play Western Carolina on Saturday. Western Carolina won the 2016 game 44-14.

Wyoming: Stays home for the second game of a four-game homestand when it hosts Oregon on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25