Second Amendment and Gun Control

By Douglas Ernst - The Washington Times

The Army's exhaustive search for a replacement to the Beretta M9 standard-issue sidearm is over. Published January 20, 2017

House votes to void Obama administration's Social Security gun background check rule The House voted Thursday to cancel an Obama administration rule that would have had Social Security add names from its files to the list of people prohibited from buying guns in the national background check system.

House Republicans consider little-used act to repeal gun rules for Social Security recipients House Republicans will move this week to wipe out a series of rules finalized in the closing days of the Obama administration, including one that could prevent certain Social Security recipients from purchasing guns.

Zombie, terrorist range targets created by former Navy SEAL 'bleed' red, white and blue A former Navy SEAL has invented a range product that conveys to law enforcement officers that shooting bad guys before they harm innocents is patriotic.

People magazine again calls on readers to call Congress to discuss 'gun violence' People magazine has published all 535 phone numbers for members of the House of Representatives and Senate, telling readers to "make their voices heard on how to prevent gun violence."

Congressmen pitch deregulating gun suppressors as safety measure Two Republican congressmen on Monday announced a measure that would roll back regulations on gun suppressors, saying easier access to such devices would go a long way toward protecting the hearing of hunting and shooting enthusiasts.

Grandmother, 74, chases off armed intruder by firing pistol: Report A 74-year-old grandmother from Texas says she defended herself from an armed intruder over the weekend by firing several shots from her .38-caliber pistol.

Obama's outgoing boast: 'Our country is stronger and more prosperous' on his watch President Obama said Thursday that he's leaving the country in great shape for President-elect Donald Trump, and his few regrets include his inability to enact gun control and immigration reform.

Gun rights groups embrace Republican power to advance agenda Emboldened by the Republican Party's grip on the levers of power in Washington, Second Amendment advocates plan to pressure the White House and Congress to enact long-desired legislation to expand concealed carry rights and roll back gun-free zones.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz buys shotguns for entire offensive line Philadelphia Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly surprised his entire offensive line with personalized Beretta shotguns for Christmas.

Stun gun lawsuits claim bans violate constitutional right to bear arms Five states and several cities outlaw possession of stun guns, even for self-defense. But such bans could fall by the wayside in the coming year as Second Amendment advocates ramp up court challenges against jurisdictions that deem the weapons illegal.

Cheesecake Factory apologizes after restaurant refuses service to armed corrections officers The Cheesecake Factory has apologized for a "misunderstanding" that led to several law enforcement officers being refused service at a Tacoma, Washington, restaurant.

Bloomberg-backed group uses suicides, gang activity in 'school shooting' stats An intellectual "audit" of the gun-control group Everytown For Gun Safety has revealed a definition of "school shooting" that includes everything from negligent discharges to suicide.

Gun-carrying Uber driver turns tables on armed carjacker in New Orleans An Uber driver acted in self-defense when he opened fire on a carjacker in New Orleans on Saturday, police said.

Recent crime victims more likely to own guns: report Recent crime victims are more likely to own guns than people who hadn't reported being a victim of a crime in the previous 12 months, according to a Gallup analysis released this week.

Obama calls for 'courage' to enact gun laws on anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting On the fourth anniversary of the Sandy Hook elementary school mass shooting, President Obama said he still believes the U.S. can muster the "courage" to enact more gun laws.

Gun-control 'propaganda' film 'Miss Sloane' a historic box-office bomb Second Amendment fans are grinning as they watch the Hollywood gun-control film "Miss Sloane" bomb in historic fashion at the box office.

Guns at Seattle Seahawks stadium? Washington state lawmakers propose legislation A bill proposed by three Republican members of the state House of Representatives would allow citizens to bring concealed guns into any "public stadium" in the state of Washington.

Ohio lawmakers OK concealed weapons in day cares, colleges Lawmakers in Ohio have approved legislation expanding the state's concealed-weapons law to allow guns in colleges and day cares and on private aircraft.

Pro-gun activists host open carry rally at OSU in wake of knife attack More than a dozen gun rights advocates held an open carry walk Monday at Ohio State University in response to last week's knife attack by an Islamic extremist.

Parents disarmed their son who brought guns to Utah school Police said two fast-acting Utah parents disarmed their own 15-year-old son in the hallway of a Utah middle school Thursday after the troubled teenager brought the family's shotgun and handgun to school and fired at least one round without injuring anyone.

OSU President Michael Drake still opposed to campus carry after knife attack Ohio State University President Michael Drake is still opposed to campus carry legislation despite Monday's terror-inspired mass stabbing, arguing that trained professionals are the only people who should be allowed to carry guns on campus.

Gun background checks hit record high on Black Friday It wasn't just electronics and toys that bargain hunters sought on Black Friday -- guns also appear to have been on many shoppers' wish lists.

Tim Kaine initially blames 'gun violence' for Ohio State car-and-knife attack Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said Monday he was saddened by the "senseless act of gun violence" at Ohio State University, even though the attacker used a butcher knife and a car.

Pentagon plan will allow troops to carry personal firearms on base U.S. troops may soon get to bring personal firearms on base, thanks to a Pentagon directive released late last week.

Howard Stern: 'I support' Trump plan for concealed carry reciprocity Radio host Howard Stern has come out in support of President-elect Donald Trump's plan for concealed carry permit reciprocity in all 50 states.

Baltimore aims to combat shooting deaths, crime with ban on gun replicas Baltimore is attempting to combat crime with a ban on replica handguns and rifles.

Ballot initiatives tighten gun restrictions in several western states Several western states approved ballot initiatives this week to tighten gun controls, with voters in Washington setting up a potential constitutional battle after they approved a measure that would allow police or family members to petition a court to strip someone of his or her gun rights.

Background checks up in states voting on gun-related ballot measures Firearms background checks were up in four states the month before voters there will consider ballot initiatives that would set stricter standards for obtaining guns or ammunition.

Federal gun background checks spike as election nears Federal gun background checks increased year-over-year for the 18th consecutive month in October amid several high-profile attacks and Donald Trump's repeated warnings that Hillary Clinton wants to abolish the Second Amendment.

Pipeline worker who pulled rifle on Standing Rock protesters acted in self-defense, officials say A security contractor with the Dakota Access Pipeline will not face charges after he was detained for pulling a rifle on a mob of protesters near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, officials announced Tuesday.

Saying goodbye to guns Earlier this year when Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association's Wayne LaPierre addressed the NRA's annual meeting both claimed that if she ever becomes president, Hillary Clinton will do all in her power to eviscerate or, in Mr. Trump's words, "abolish" the Second Amendment to the Constitution. Mrs. Clinton and her supporters called the charges lies and claim there is no evidence that she wants to do either.

Hillary Clinton says D.C. v. Heller disagreement was about keeping guns away from toddlers During Wednesday night's presidential debate, Hillary Clinton defended her disagreement with the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision on gun rights by saying it was about keeping toddlers from gaining access to firearms.

Judge dismisses Newtown families' lawsuit against gun maker A judge on Friday dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit by Newtown families against the maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, saying federal law shields gun manufacturers from most lawsuits over criminal use of their products.

NRA launches $6.5M ad buy for Trump The National Rifle Association announced its largest ad buy of the 2016 presidential race on Wednesday, promising $6.5 million in new spending to back Donald Trump and cementing the gun group as the GOP nominee's staunchest outside ally.

NRA mocks Paris gun control after Kim Kardashian robbery: 'How is that possible?' The National Rifle Association mocked gun control laws in Paris after Kim Kardashian West was held at gunpoint and robbed of more than $10 million in jewelry.

More states allowing permitless gun carry, embracing self defense as 'natural born' right Amid the rising number of Americans licensed to carry a concealed handgun, more states are passing laws that don't require a permit to carry firearms, embracing the view that self-defense is a "natural born" right.

Oregon judge goes on anti-gun tirade from the bench: 'Dump them in the ocean' Calling them a "scourge of this country" that "no one should have," a judge in Portland, Oregon, went on an anti-gun tirade during a sentencing hearing recently, The Oregonian newspaper reported on its website Wednesday.

D.C. moves to repeal ban on Tasers for self-defense D.C. lawmakers are moving to repeal a ban on ownership of stun guns after residents challenged the law's constitutionality in a federal lawsuit.

Donald Trump aims to carry on presidents' tradition of proud gun ownership From George Washington's flintlock pistols to John F. Kennedy's M1 rifle, presidents have shared a long tradition of proud gun ownership.

Second Amendment win: Armed woman repels 3 during home invasion, 1 killed A Georgia woman exercised her Second Amendment rights early Friday morning and repelled three armed home invaders, killing one.

Defense Distributed, designer of 3-D printable guns, loses appeal against State Dept. National security concerns raised by the U.S. State Department trump the constitutional rights of a company prohibited from publishing the digital blueprints for three-dimensional printed guns, a federal appeals court ruled this week.

Federal appeals court panel questions D.C.'s concealed carry laws A panel of federal judges on Tuesday seemed skeptical of Washington, D.C.'s strict concealed carry laws, questioning the scenarios under which gun owners would be approved for carry permits and why they must justify a need for self-defense.

Fashion world finally catches on to the pistol-packing woman Dawn Dolpp isn't a slave to fashion, preferring function over form. Which is why she used to secure her handgun in her purse with a Velcro strip as recently as 10 years ago.

NRA ad: 'Don't let Hillary leave you protected with nothing but a phone' The National Rifle Association released a new television ad Tuesday that warns Hillary Clinton could take away the right to self-defense for people looking to stop intruders into their homes.

Man who took down Minnesota mall stabber is concealed carry permit instructor The off-duty police officer who fatally shot the man who had stabbed nine people in a Minnesota mall Saturday is a firearms training expert.

MSNBC host says New York 'lucky' terror suspects used bombs 'rather than guns' MSNBC journalist Chris Hayes showed gratitude on Monday that suspected terrorists responsible for bombings in New York and New Jersey over the weekend used bombs instead of guns.

D.C.'s gun laws to be tested in federal appeals court It's been two years since a federal court struck down the District's ban on carrying handguns in public, allowing gun owners to apply for concealed carry permits for the first time.

Missouri lawmakers override Democratic governor's veto of 'stand your ground' legislation Missouri's Republican-led legislature has significantly expanded gun rights in the state, establishing a public "stand your ground" right and allowing for permitless concealed carry of firearms.

A blindfolded Dem Senate candidate assembles rifle, challenges rival Roy Blunt to do the same Democratic Senate candidate Jason Kander defends his gun control policies while assembling an AR-15 blindfolded in a new ad posted Thursday.

Katie Couric, Stephanie Soechtig sued for $12M for deceptive edits in anti-gun documentary A Virginia gun-rights group is suing Katie Couric and the producers of the documentary "Under the Gun" for $12 million in defamation over an interview that was revealed to have been deceptively edited.

Maine resident catches flak for 'Black Rifles Matter' sign The display of a large sign promoting gun rights along a main thoroughfare of a Maine vacation town is drawing scrutiny for playing off of the Black Lives Matter protest movement.

Tampa man shot, killed after asking if bulletproof vest 'still worked' Police say a Florida man asking if a bulletproof vest "still worked" was fatally shot by his cousin.

Fewer orders, more coaching: Army rookies learn to fire guns As gun ownership drops among young Americans and the Army trains a generation more accustomed to blasting out emojis on cellphones than taking aim at targets, drill sergeants are confronting a new challenge: More than half of raw recruits have never held, let alone fired, a weapon.

Judge rules Atlanta Botanical Garden may ban guns A judge has ruled that the Atlanta Botanical Garden has the right to bar its visitors from bringing in firearms, even though the garden operates on public property.

Federal gun-buying ban upheld for medical marijuana cardholders A federal appeals court upheld the federal ban on the sale of guns through federally licensed firearms dealers to individuals who hold medical marijuana cards, agreeing that possession of a card gives a dealer "reasonable cause to believe" that a person is an unlawful drug user.

U.S. court upholds ban on gun sales to marijuana card holders A federal government ban on the sale of guns to medical marijuana card holders does not violate the 2nd Amendment, a federal appeals court said Wednesday.

Los Alamos to put gun safes stocked with AR-15s in city schools Two public schools in Los Alamos, New Mexico, will be outfitted with gun safes designed to hold shotguns and AR-15s as the result of a board ruling last week.

David Keene reveals Second Amendment battleground in new book 'Shall Not Be Infringed' It is a timely, revealing book -- to be released just as the 2016 election season peaks, and races to a conclusion. "Shall Not Be Infringed: The New Assaults on Your Second Amendment," by David A. Keene and Thomas L. Mason, will be published Oct. 11.