Second Amendment and Gun Control
The latest news coverage, opinion and information on Second Amendment rights and gun control. The Second Amendment states "a well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed..."
The Army's exhaustive search for a replacement to the Beretta M9 standard-issue sidearm is over.
Published
January 20, 2017
Recent Stories
The House voted Thursday to cancel an Obama administration rule that would have had Social Security add names from its files to the list of people prohibited from buying guns in the national background check system.
House Republicans will move this week to wipe out a series of rules finalized in the closing days of the Obama administration, including one that could prevent certain Social Security recipients from purchasing guns.
A former Navy SEAL has invented a range product that conveys to law enforcement officers that shooting bad guys before they harm innocents is patriotic.
People magazine has published all 535 phone numbers for members of the House of Representatives and Senate, telling readers to "make their voices heard on how to prevent gun violence."
Two Republican congressmen on Monday announced a measure that would roll back regulations on gun suppressors, saying easier access to such devices would go a long way toward protecting the hearing of hunting and shooting enthusiasts.
A 74-year-old grandmother from Texas says she defended herself from an armed intruder over the weekend by firing several shots from her .38-caliber pistol.
President Obama said Thursday that he's leaving the country in great shape for President-elect Donald Trump, and his few regrets include his inability to enact gun control and immigration reform.
Emboldened by the Republican Party's grip on the levers of power in Washington, Second Amendment advocates plan to pressure the White House and Congress to enact long-desired legislation to expand concealed carry rights and roll back gun-free zones.
Philadelphia Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly surprised his entire offensive line with personalized Beretta shotguns for Christmas.
Five states and several cities outlaw possession of stun guns, even for self-defense. But such bans could fall by the wayside in the coming year as Second Amendment advocates ramp up court challenges against jurisdictions that deem the weapons illegal.
The Cheesecake Factory has apologized for a "misunderstanding" that led to several law enforcement officers being refused service at a Tacoma, Washington, restaurant.
An intellectual "audit" of the gun-control group Everytown For Gun Safety has revealed a definition of "school shooting" that includes everything from negligent discharges to suicide.
An Uber driver acted in self-defense when he opened fire on a carjacker in New Orleans on Saturday, police said.
Recent crime victims are more likely to own guns than people who hadn't reported being a victim of a crime in the previous 12 months, according to a Gallup analysis released this week.
On the fourth anniversary of the Sandy Hook elementary school mass shooting, President Obama said he still believes the U.S. can muster the "courage" to enact more gun laws.
Second Amendment fans are grinning as they watch the Hollywood gun-control film "Miss Sloane" bomb in historic fashion at the box office.
A bill proposed by three Republican members of the state House of Representatives would allow citizens to bring concealed guns into any "public stadium" in the state of Washington.
By Associated Press
By Associated Press

Lawmakers in Ohio have approved legislation expanding the state's concealed-weapons law to allow guns in colleges and day cares and on private aircraft.
More than a dozen gun rights advocates held an open carry walk Monday at Ohio State University in response to last week's knife attack by an Islamic extremist.
By Brady McCombs and Michelle L. Price - Associated Press
By Brady McCombs and Michelle L. Price - Associated Press

Police said two fast-acting Utah parents disarmed their own 15-year-old son in the hallway of a Utah middle school Thursday after the troubled teenager brought the family's shotgun and handgun to school and fired at least one round without injuring anyone.
Ohio State University President Michael Drake is still opposed to campus carry legislation despite Monday's terror-inspired mass stabbing, arguing that trained professionals are the only people who should be allowed to carry guns on campus.
It wasn't just electronics and toys that bargain hunters sought on Black Friday -- guns also appear to have been on many shoppers' wish lists.
Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said Monday he was saddened by the "senseless act of gun violence" at Ohio State University, even though the attacker used a butcher knife and a car.
U.S. troops may soon get to bring personal firearms on base, thanks to a Pentagon directive released late last week.
Shares
Radio host Howard Stern has come out in support of President-elect Donald Trump's plan for concealed carry permit reciprocity in all 50 states.
By Associated Press
By Associated Press

Authorities in Georgia say a gun-toting 78-year-old woman chased two burglars from her home.
Baltimore is attempting to combat crime with a ban on replica handguns and rifles.
Several western states approved ballot initiatives this week to tighten gun controls, with voters in Washington setting up a potential constitutional battle after they approved a measure that would allow police or family members to petition a court to strip someone of his or her gun rights.
Firearms background checks were up in four states the month before voters there will consider ballot initiatives that would set stricter standards for obtaining guns or ammunition.
Federal gun background checks increased year-over-year for the 18th consecutive month in October amid several high-profile attacks and Donald Trump's repeated warnings that Hillary Clinton wants to abolish the Second Amendment.
A security contractor with the Dakota Access Pipeline will not face charges after he was detained for pulling a rifle on a mob of protesters near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, officials announced Tuesday.
Earlier this year when Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association's Wayne LaPierre addressed the NRA's annual meeting both claimed that if she ever becomes president, Hillary Clinton will do all in her power to eviscerate or, in Mr. Trump's words, "abolish" the Second Amendment to the Constitution. Mrs. Clinton and her supporters called the charges lies and claim there is no evidence that she wants to do either.
Shares
During Wednesday night's presidential debate, Hillary Clinton defended her disagreement with the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision on gun rights by saying it was about keeping toddlers from gaining access to firearms.
By Dave Collins - Associated Press
By Dave Collins - Associated Press

A judge on Friday dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit by Newtown families against the maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, saying federal law shields gun manufacturers from most lawsuits over criminal use of their products.
The National Rifle Association announced its largest ad buy of the 2016 presidential race on Wednesday, promising $6.5 million in new spending to back Donald Trump and cementing the gun group as the GOP nominee's staunchest outside ally.
The National Rifle Association mocked gun control laws in Paris after Kim Kardashian West was held at gunpoint and robbed of more than $10 million in jewelry.
Amid the rising number of Americans licensed to carry a concealed handgun, more states are passing laws that don't require a permit to carry firearms, embracing the view that self-defense is a "natural born" right.
Calling them a "scourge of this country" that "no one should have," a judge in Portland, Oregon, went on an anti-gun tirade during a sentencing hearing recently, The Oregonian newspaper reported on its website Wednesday.
D.C. lawmakers are moving to repeal a ban on ownership of stun guns after residents challenged the law's constitutionality in a federal lawsuit.
From George Washington's flintlock pistols to John F. Kennedy's M1 rifle, presidents have shared a long tradition of proud gun ownership.
A Georgia woman exercised her Second Amendment rights early Friday morning and repelled three armed home invaders, killing one.
National security concerns raised by the U.S. State Department trump the constitutional rights of a company prohibited from publishing the digital blueprints for three-dimensional printed guns, a federal appeals court ruled this week.
A panel of federal judges on Tuesday seemed skeptical of Washington, D.C.'s strict concealed carry laws, questioning the scenarios under which gun owners would be approved for carry permits and why they must justify a need for self-defense.
Dawn Dolpp isn't a slave to fashion, preferring function over form. Which is why she used to secure her handgun in her purse with a Velcro strip as recently as 10 years ago.
The National Rifle Association released a new television ad Tuesday that warns Hillary Clinton could take away the right to self-defense for people looking to stop intruders into their homes.
The off-duty police officer who fatally shot the man who had stabbed nine people in a Minnesota mall Saturday is a firearms training expert.
MSNBC journalist Chris Hayes showed gratitude on Monday that suspected terrorists responsible for bombings in New York and New Jersey over the weekend used bombs instead of guns.
It's been two years since a federal court struck down the District's ban on carrying handguns in public, allowing gun owners to apply for concealed carry permits for the first time.
Missouri's Republican-led legislature has significantly expanded gun rights in the state, establishing a public "stand your ground" right and allowing for permitless concealed carry of firearms.
Democratic Senate candidate Jason Kander defends his gun control policies while assembling an AR-15 blindfolded in a new ad posted Thursday.
A Virginia gun-rights group is suing Katie Couric and the producers of the documentary "Under the Gun" for $12 million in defamation over an interview that was revealed to have been deceptively edited.
The display of a large sign promoting gun rights along a main thoroughfare of a Maine vacation town is drawing scrutiny for playing off of the Black Lives Matter protest movement.
By Associated Press
By Associated Press

Police say a Florida man asking if a bulletproof vest "still worked" was fatally shot by his cousin.
Shares
By Susanne M. Schaefer - Associated Press
By Susanne M. Schaefer - Associated Press

As gun ownership drops among young Americans and the Army trains a generation more accustomed to blasting out emojis on cellphones than taking aim at targets, drill sergeants are confronting a new challenge: More than half of raw recruits have never held, let alone fired, a weapon.
By Associated Press
By Associated Press

A judge has ruled that the Atlanta Botanical Garden has the right to bar its visitors from bringing in firearms, even though the garden operates on public property.
A federal appeals court upheld the federal ban on the sale of guns through federally licensed firearms dealers to individuals who hold medical marijuana cards, agreeing that possession of a card gives a dealer "reasonable cause to believe" that a person is an unlawful drug user.
Shares
By Sudhin Thanawala - Associated Press
By Sudhin Thanawala - Associated Press

A federal government ban on the sale of guns to medical marijuana card holders does not violate the 2nd Amendment, a federal appeals court said Wednesday.
Two public schools in Los Alamos, New Mexico, will be outfitted with gun safes designed to hold shotguns and AR-15s as the result of a board ruling last week.
It is a timely, revealing book -- to be released just as the 2016 election season peaks, and races to a conclusion. "Shall Not Be Infringed: The New Assaults on Your Second Amendment," by David A. Keene and Thomas L. Mason, will be published Oct. 11.
Opponents of a Maine ballot initiative that would require background checks for all firearms sales and transfers have raised less than 2 percent of the money that supporters of the Michael R. Bloomberg-backed gun safety measure have collected.
Recent Opinion Columns
Tragedies are usually sad for most people. But the opportunists always take to heart the famous advice of Rahm Emanuel, the mayor of Chicago and once President Obama's top aide: "Never let a tragedy go to waste."
Well, thank goodness we have President Obama on the case. He will get to the bottom of it and finally put a stop to all this murder, madness and mayhem.
Opponents of the Second Amendment have for years worked to prevent concealed carrying on college campuses across the country, repeatedly using ridiculous claims to limit the rights of students and campus employees to protect themselves and those around them.
By Jim Vertuno - Associated Press
By Jim Vertuno - Associated Press

Texas lawmakers on Friday approved carrying handguns openly on the streets of the nation's second most-populous state, sending the bill to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who immediately promised to sign it and reverse a ban dating to the post-Civil War era.
By
By

Mike Bloomberg put $50 million into Tuesday's elections, and he doesn't have much to show for it. Someone, perhaps the Koch brothers, ought to treat him to a Big Gulp. The onetime mayor of New York City organized a group called Everytown for Gun Safety, meant to rival the National Rifle Association, and with a lot more money. The new group was supposed to put gun control on the front burner. Instead, the gun-control candidates got scorched on the back burner.
D.C. officials have a tough time trying to comply with the U.S. Constitution when it comes to gun rights.
Shares
Last year, in the wake of the Sandy Hook school shootings in Connecticut, the Obama administration and then-New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg worked to put together a "coalition of the willing" to join them in a war on the Second Amendment and hit upon Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper as a likely recruit.
With the senseless killing of a mother walking through Central Park last week by a madman on a bicycle, it is high time that society take a hard look at what is sure to be a thorny issue: Is it finally time to ban bikes once and for all?
Americans in growing numbers are unhappy about depending on government for survival — life-and-death survival, not just dependence on government for food stamps, health care, housing or even cash.
From The Vault
By Pat Eaton-Robb - Associated Press
By Pat Eaton-Robb - Associated Press

The families of nine of the 26 people killed and a teacher injured two years ago at the Sandy Hook Elementary School filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer, distributor and seller of the rifle used in the shooting.
Attorney General Eric Holder blamed "
A Republican state senator in Oklahoma took a swipe at CNN host Piers Morgan by filing pro-gun legislation in Oklahoma that he named after the vocal gun-control advocate. Shares
Gun records checks, fueled by a post-Newtown boom of gun sales, hit a new high in 2013, and industry analysts expect ammunition to be the big seller this year as consumers catch up to all of those firearms purchases. Shares
One year after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., all sides of the debate — from President Obama and single-issue groups led by outgoing New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg and others to powerful gun advocacy voices — sound much the same as they did 12 months ago in the immediate aftermath of one of the worst shootings in American history. Shares
The Senate voted Monday to extend a ban on undetectable plastic guns for 10 years just hours before the act was scheduled to expire, but advocates lamented that it didn't go far enough and vowed to push forward to expand it in the near future. Shares
By Kellan Howell and Jeffrey Anderson - The Washington TImes - The Washington Times
The passage of a string of state "stand your ground" self-defense laws in recent years produced a partisan divide at a hearing Tuesday on Capitol Hill, with Democrats saying the laws have led to increased gun violence, often targeting minorities, while Republicans questioning the need for a hearing on the issue at all. Shares
Breaking new ground in the state-level battle over firearms, the Democratic-dominated California state legislature has taken gun control into uncharted territory with a flurry of new bills that target not just firearms and ammunition, but also recreational hunting. Shares
Requests for gun permits are on track to double this year in the shattered city of Newtown, Conn., where a mad gunman slaughtered 20 children and 6 educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14. Shares
George Zimmerman may have been cleared of all charges, but New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg used the trial to advance his own anti-gun agenda anyway, pointing to "the tragic death of Trayvon Martin" as proof positive of the need for more regulations. Shares
In an exclusive interview with One America News' Rick Amato, president of the National Rifle Association David Keene discusses the heated debate over gun control legislation. Shares