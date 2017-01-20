Special Section - Second Amendment and Gun Control - Washington Times
Second Amendment and Gun Control

The latest news coverage, opinion and information on Second Amendment rights and gun control. The Second Amendment states "a well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed..."

The U.S. Army&#39;s replacement for the M9 service pistol will be SIG SAUER&#39;s Model P320. The M9 has been used since the mid-1980s. (Facebook, Sig Sauer)

Sig Sauer lands $580M Army contract: P320 to replace Beretta's M9 service pistol

By Douglas Ernst - The Washington Times

The Army's exhaustive search for a replacement to the Beretta M9 standard-issue sidearm is over. Published January 20, 2017

Officials respond to Mueller Park Junior High after a student fired a gun into the ceiling in Bountiful, Utah on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. (Ravell Call/The Deseret News via AP)

Parents disarmed their son who brought guns to Utah school

By Brady McCombs and Michelle L. Price - Associated Press

Police said two fast-acting Utah parents disarmed their own 15-year-old son in the hallway of a Utah middle school Thursday after the troubled teenager brought the family's shotgun and handgun to school and fired at least one round without injuring anyone.

Illustration on Hillary and gun control by Alexander Hunter/The Washington Times

Saying goodbye to guns

By David Keene - The Washington Times

Earlier this year when Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association's Wayne LaPierre addressed the NRA's annual meeting both claimed that if she ever becomes president, Hillary Clinton will do all in her power to eviscerate or, in Mr. Trump's words, "abolish" the Second Amendment to the Constitution. Mrs. Clinton and her supporters called the charges lies and claim there is no evidence that she wants to do either.

Connecticut State Police are on scene following the mass shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., about 60 miles northeast of New York, on Dec. 14, 2012. (Associated Press) **FILE**

Judge dismisses Newtown families' lawsuit against gun maker

By Dave Collins - Associated Press

A judge on Friday dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit by Newtown families against the maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, saying federal law shields gun manufacturers from most lawsuits over criminal use of their products.

Chris W. Cox of the NRA&#39;s lobbying arm said the group donated to Donald Trump because &quot;Hillary Clinton would eliminate our constitutional freedoms.&quot; (Associated Press)

NRA launches $6.5M ad buy for Trump

By David Sherfinski - The Washington Times

The National Rifle Association announced its largest ad buy of the 2016 presidential race on Wednesday, promising $6.5 million in new spending to back Donald Trump and cementing the gun group as the GOP nominee's staunchest outside ally.

In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, U.S. Army drill sergeants stand over recruits during a live-fire marksmanship training course at Fort Jackson, S.C. While some of the Army&#39;s newest recruits may have grown up using rifles to hunt or take target practice, the drill sergeants charged with turning 45,000 civilians into warriors every year say more than half may have never touched a gun. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) ** FILE **

Fewer orders, more coaching: Army rookies learn to fire guns

By Susanne M. Schaefer - Associated Press

As gun ownership drops among young Americans and the Army trains a generation more accustomed to blasting out emojis on cellphones than taking aim at targets, drill sergeants are confronting a new challenge: More than half of raw recruits have never held, let alone fired, a weapon.

(Associated Press)

Federal gun-buying ban upheld for medical marijuana cardholders

By Andrea Noble - The Washington Times

A federal appeals court upheld the federal ban on the sale of guns through federally licensed firearms dealers to individuals who hold medical marijuana cards, agreeing that possession of a card gives a dealer "reasonable cause to believe" that a person is an unlawful drug user.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. (Associated Press) ** FILE **

Obama won't let tragedy in Orlando go to waste

By Wesley Pruden - The Washington Times

Tragedies are usually sad for most people. But the opportunists always take to heart the famous advice of Rahm Emanuel, the mayor of Chicago and once President Obama's top aide: "Never let a tragedy go to waste."

Sen. Rodney Ellis, D-Houston, asks questions about open carry legislation during the final days of the 84th Texas legislature regular session on Friday, May 29, 2015 at the Texas state capitol in Austin, Texas. Open carry in Texas is just a signature away from becoming law, as the House and Senate voted in rapid succession Friday to send the contentious bill to Gov. Greg Abbott. The measure, opposed by most Democrats, would allow licensed Texans to openly carry handguns in belt or shoulder holsters. Abbott, a Republican, said emphatically on Friday that he would sign open carry into law. (Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News)

Texas poised to allow open carry of handguns

By Jim Vertuno - Associated Press

Texas lawmakers on Friday approved carrying handguns openly on the streets of the nation's second most-populous state, sending the bill to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who immediately promised to sign it and reverse a ban dating to the post-Civil War era.

In this Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2014, file photo, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg smiles prior to be conferred with the Chevalier de la Legion d&#39;Honneur by France&#39;s Foreign minister Laurent Fabius, at the Quai d&#39;Orsay, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

EDITORIAL: Bloomberg's wasted millions

Mike Bloomberg put $50 million into Tuesday's elections, and he doesn't have much to show for it. Someone, perhaps the Koch brothers, ought to treat him to a Big Gulp. The onetime mayor of New York City organized a group called Everytown for Gun Safety, meant to rival the National Rifle Association, and with a lot more money. The new group was supposed to put gun control on the front burner. Instead, the gun-control candidates got scorched on the back burner.

Illustration on gun control in Colorado by Linas Garsys/The Washington Times

Colorado's Second Amendment wildfire

By David Keene - The Washington Times

Last year, in the wake of the Sandy Hook school shootings in Connecticut, the Obama administration and then-New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg worked to put together a "coalition of the willing" to join them in a war on the Second Amendment and hit upon Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper as a likely recruit.

Bicyclists make their way down Pacific Coast Highway, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2014, in Huntington Beach, Calif. Under statewide regulations taking effect Tuesday, drivers must give bikes a buffer zone of at least three feet while passing. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

It's time for bicycle sense in America

By Charles Hurt

With the senseless killing of a mother walking through Central Park last week by a madman on a bicycle, it is high time that society take a hard look at what is sure to be a thorny issue: Is it finally time to ban bikes once and for all?

In this Jan. 14, 2013, file photo, white roses with the faces of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are attached to a telephone pole near the school on the one-month anniversary of the shooting that left 26 dead in Newtown, Conn. The second anniversary of the shooting was Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

Newtown victims' families sue gunmaker, seller

By Pat Eaton-Robb - Associated Press

The families of nine of the 26 people killed and a teacher injured two years ago at the Sandy Hook Elementary School filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer, distributor and seller of the rifle used in the shooting.

Official White House photo of President Obama shooting a shotgun on Aug. 4, 2012.

Gun sales hit new record, ammo boom to follow

By David Sherfinski - The Washington Times

Gun records checks, fueled by a post-Newtown boom of gun sales, hit a new high in 2013, and industry analysts expect ammunition to be the big seller this year as consumers catch up to all of those firearms purchases.

In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, Robert and Alissa Parker, at right, leave a firehouse staging area following a shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. Gunman Adam Lanza opened fire inside the school, killing 26 children and adults, including the Parkers&#39; daughter Emilie Parker, 6. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

Clinging to gun control positions — more change, but more of the same

By Ben Wolfgang - The Washington Times

One year after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., all sides of the debate — from President Obama and single-issue groups led by outgoing New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg and others to powerful gun advocacy voices — sound much the same as they did 12 months ago in the immediate aftermath of one of the worst shootings in American history.

Witnesses, from left, Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin; Ronald S. Sullivan, Jr., Clinical Professor of Law, Director of the Criminal Justice Institute, Harvard Law School; David LaBahn, Association of Prosecuting Attorneys president and CEO; Ilya Shapiro, Senior Fellow in Constitutional Studies at Cato Institute; John R. Lott, Jr., president, Crime Prevention Research Center of Swarthmore, Pa.; and Lucia McBath of Atlanta, Ga.; are sworn in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2013, prior to testifying before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on so-called &quot;stand your ground laws.&quot; (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

'Stand your ground' gun laws produce partisan divide at Hill hearing

By Kellan Howell and Jeffrey Anderson - The Washington TImes - The Washington Times

The passage of a string of state "stand your ground" self-defense laws in recent years produced a partisan divide at a hearing Tuesday on Capitol Hill, with Democrats saying the laws have led to increased gun violence, often targeting minorities, while Republicans questioning the need for a hearing on the issue at all.

