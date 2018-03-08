Community Relations
Dear Educator:
You and your students are invited to tour The Washington Times as part of the newspaper's educational outreach to the community. Of course, I welcome your sharing this invitation with colleagues at your school and at other schools. It extends to staff and students, school clubs and student publications.
The 2-hour tours are conducted weekdays, 10:00 a.m. to Noon and they include meetings with one of our news department professionals, a look at our newsroom to see how it's set up and a view of the newspaper's printing presses. It's a superb way for students to experience the excitement of journalism firsthand.
In addition, students will leave the tour with several important mementos of their visit - a Washington Times Reporter's Notebook and a 16-page newspaper-style publication that's like a journalism textbook complete with a glossary of newspaper terms and instructional exercises that can be used in the classroom.
Each tour can accommodate about 30 people and can be scheduled with at least 2-weeks notice by mailing the attached Tour Request Form in the pre-paid envelope, by faxing it to me or by sending me an email. In any case, I would be happy to answer any questions you or your colleagues may have about The Washington Times tour program.
Sincerely,
Ronald Sturman
Community Relations Manager
Phone: (202) 636-3370
Fax: (202) 529-7863
Email: [email protected]