The Washington Times' commenting policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Disqus, our third-party provider. We do not check each comment; however, commenters can flag a comment to our attention.
Rules on what will get your comment deleted or your account banned:
• Do not advocate an illegal activity or discuss an intent to commit an illegal act;
• Do not post racist, vulgar, obscene, pornographic, or indecent items, including links to porn, etc.
• Do not use curse words, or try to trick the word filter;
• Do not threaten, abuse, libel, defame, invade privacy, stalk, doxx or harass others.
• Do not post libelous or defamatory statements.
• Do not self-promote or post commercial plugs, or offer sales products or services, petitions, contests or raffles;
• Do not ask for money;
• Do not post proprietary material of any third party, including violating anyone's copyrights or trademarks;
• Do not post the same message repeatedly, or we’ll consider that spam;
• Do not impersonate or misrepresent your connection to any other entity or person;
• Do not post in any language other than English.
We reserve the right to delete any post and ban any user. We do not give warnings.