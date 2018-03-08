Listen to the tapes: Intel undercuts Hillary Clinton’s primary argument for Libya military action

The intelligence community gathered no specific evidence of an impending genocide in Libya in spring 2011, undercutting then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s primary argument for using the U.S. military to remove Moammar Gadhafi from power, which cast his country into chaos.

Listen to the tapes: (click on the links below)

Pentagon source describing to Gadhafi regime Pentagon's plans to perhaps get Saif Gadhafi to lead country after his father steps down.

Pentagon source telling Gadhafi regime about mistrust of information coming from State Department.

Gadhafi advisor Mohammed Ismael talking to Pentagon liaison about a prior conversation he had with a high-ranking U.S. intelligence official regarding alleged Libyan military actions.

Congressman Dennis Kucinich (D, OH) speaking with Saif al-Islam Gadhafi regarding the grounds for NATO intervention in Libya.

Congressman Dennis Kucinich (D, OH) tellng Saif al-Islam Gadhafi that Qatar is manipulating NATO.

Pentagon intelligence asset tells Libyan official U.S. may use frozen Gadhafi funds to finance Benghazi rebels.

Congressman Dennis Kucinich (D, OH) tellng Saif al-Islam Gadhafi that Qatar is supporting terrorists in Libya.

Note: The voice of the Pentagon intelligence asset was digitally altered to protect his identity at the request of defense officials.