A Florida police officer who was shot three times during a traffic stop in 2016 taunted his attempted killer with a bottle of personal lubricant during the sentencing Wednesday.

Kevin Rojas, 21, was sentenced to life in prison for the attempted murder of an undercover Jacksonville police officer, who was taking his 14-year-old child to school when he was ambushed and shot by Rojas, then 19, during a stop for reckless driving, The Florida Times-Union reported.

The police officer, who was not named by The Times-Union because of his work undercover, was shot three times, including in the face. His son was not struck.

During the sentencing hearing Wednesday, the police officer took out a tube of K-Y Jelly and said, “I got a little gift for you. You are going to need a lot of this where you’re going, little man,” according to a video posted by The Miami Herald.

The officer, a former Army soldier, called Rojas a “coward” who was “a menace to everybody on the street.”

The Times-Union reported that Rojas appeared “smug” as the officer spoke.

Rojas was found guilty in October on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, grand theft auto and fleeing, The Times-Union reported.