The New Yorker has reportedly severed ties with prominent political reporter Ryan Lizza for allegedly engaging in “improper sexual conduct.”

“The New Yorker recently learned that Ryan Lizza engaged in what we believe was improper sexual conduct,” the magazine said in a statement, reported Politico’s Michael Calderone. “We have reviewed the matter and, as a result, we have severed ties with Lizza.”

The New Yorker did not elaborate on what the allegations against Mr. Lizza are.

In a statement, Mr. Lizza said he is “dismayed that The New Yorker has decided to characterize a respectful relationship with a woman I dated as somehow inappropriate.”

“The New Yorker was unable to cite any company policy that was violated,” he said. “I am sorry to my friends, workplace colleagues, and loved ones for any embarrassment this episode may cause. I love The New Yorker, my home for the last decade, and I have the highest regard for the people who work there. But this decision, which was made hastily and without a full investigation of the relevant facts, was a terrible mistake.”

Mr. Lizza joined the New Yorker as a Washington correspondent in 2007. He has penned numerous profiles on leading political figures, including Mitt Romney, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. He is an on-air contributor for CNN.

In July, he published controversial comments made by then-White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci in a phone call. Mr. Scaramucci resigned four days after the comments were published, lamenting that he made the mistake of “trusting in a reporter.”

Mr. Lizza is just the latest member of the media to be accused of improper workplace conduct in the wake of the allegations against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein.