A Christian student group that requires its leaders to pledge to uphold core values like avoiding “sexual immorality” sued the University of Iowa Monday after the school kicked it off campus.

Business Leaders in Christ (BLinC) makes all of its student leaders vow to uphold the group’s faith statement, which says they “should conduct their careers without the greed, racism, sexual immorality, and selfishness that all too often arise in business, political, and cultural institutions.”

The University of Iowa pulled their group registration after one student said he wasn’t selected for a leadership position because he is openly gay. The group, though, said the man was rejected because he opposed the group’s core ideals.

“BLinC declined the student’s request because he expressly stated that he rejected BLinC’s religious beliefs and would not follow them,” the organization said in its complaint.

The group stands to lose access to funding, school facilities, recruitment and other benefits.

The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a law firm in D.C., is representing the student group, asking a federal court to rule the university violated the group’s constitutional rights.

“This is premeditated religious discrimination, plain and simple,” said Eric Baxter, an attorney for Becket. “A state school cannot demand a change to students’ faith any more than the U.S. President could demand a change to the Bible.”

The University of Iowa did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Times.