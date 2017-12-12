A Connecticut college adviser has been charged with attempted theft and disorderly conduct for an altercation with Gateway Pundit writer Lucian Wintrich during his “It’s OK To Be White” event at the University of Connecticut last month.

Meanwhile, the charges against Mr. Wintrich for breach of peace have been dropped, the Hartford Courantreported.

Catherine Gregory, an adviser at Quinebaug Valley Community College, is accused of stealing Mr. Wintrich’s speech from the podium during his controversial speech at UConn on Nov. 28.

Video of the incident showed a woman snatching a piece of paper off of Mr. Wintrich’s podium and walking away. Campus police were forced to intervene after the conservative writer followed the woman, forcefully grabbed her by the backpack she was wearing and tried to wrestle the paper back from her.

BREAKING: @lucianwintrich appears to attack a @UCONN student during speech after she took something off podium. pic.twitter.com/WAcNYAak7c — Kevin Galliford (@KallMeKG) November 29, 2017

Mr. Wintrich was immediately arrested and then charged with second-degree breach of peace, but the case was dropped Monday during a hearing in Superior Court in Rockville.

All charges against me were dropped outright. The leftist thug who stole my speech was arrested. The fight is still not over. — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) December 11, 2017

Ms. Gregory was later charged with attempted sixth-degree larceny and disorderly conduct. She turned herself into police on Sunday, the Courant reported.

Her reaction “was measured and understandable compared other people’s reaction in light of Wintrich’s apparent goal of inciting a violent response,” Attorney Jon Schoenhorn, who is representing Ms. Gregory, told the paper. “That, of course, would not be covered by the first amendment.”

“We will vigorously defend this case in court,” he added.

Police said Ms. Gregory, the associate director of career services and advising at Quinebaug Valley, is currently on leave from her job, the Courant reported.