In direct retaliation to the U.S. decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord, French President Emmanuel Macron borrowed from President Trump’s famous political catchphrase as he doled out environmental research grants known as the “Make Our Planet Great Again” awards.

The research funding, Mr. Macron said, is meant to offer scientists and other academics the chance to come to France and study global warming with the support of the French government.

Thirteen of the 18 recipients announced late Monday hail from the U.S. The awards were handed out at this year’s climate gathering in Paris — a meeting for which Mr. Trump reportedly did not receive an invitation.

“France and Europe will be the place where we will decide how to make our planet great again,” the French leader said.

Mr. Macron was one of the most outspoken critics of Mr. Trump’s decision last summer to pull out of the Paris climate deal. That move has left the U.S. as the only country within the United Nations to not be a part of the landmark accord, which was finalized in December 2015 by then-President Obama.

As part of the deal, the U.S. promised to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 26 percent by 2025 when compared to 2005 levels. Mr. Trump withdrew from the deal because he said it was unfair to the U.S.

Meanwhile, the rest of the world now seems content to leave the U.S. behind, and Mr. Macron is making clear that he’ll try to woo top American researchers to France to continue their climate research.

One of the winners, climate scientist Camille Parmesan, will move to France to conduct her work over the next five years. She’ll work at an experimental ecology station in the Pyrenees examining climate change’s effects on wildlife, according to The Associated Press.

Mr. Macron’s grant “gave me such a psychological boost, to have that kind of support, to have the head of state saying I value what you do,” she said.