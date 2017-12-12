By Douglas Ernst - The Washington Times - Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Millennials are proving themselves to be a giant recruiting headache for Dallas police and fire departments.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall and Dallas Fire Chief David Coatney gave a pointed assessment of the generation Monday while discussing recruitment efforts before the city council, saying that shortages of police and firemen correlate with a millennial culture defined by impatience and unrealistic expectations.

“We have nights, weekends and holidays — not attractive to millennials who want all days off and to be the chief in six months,” Ms. Hall said, a local Fox News affiliate reported Monday. “We recognize that is a challenge.”

Chief Coatney said another challenge in hiring millennials is that “they’re job-hopping every five years.”

The police department may resort to relaxing its automatic disqualifier on applications for minor drug use, while the fire department has adopted an open-enrollment policy.

“Crime is still rising,” DPA President Mike Mata said, the Fox affiliate reported. “We have to do what we can to bring those numbers down.”

