Illegal immigrant “Dreamers” staged a sit-in in congressional offices Tuesday demanding lawmakers give them full permanent legal status before the end of the year, complicating leaders’ efforts to avoid a government shutdown.

Several dozen Dreamers occupied the reception room in the office of Sen. Dean Heller, Nevada Republican, sharing stories of their efforts to lobby Congress.

“I feel so frustrated. I feel so helpless. Because I feel like this should have already been passed,” said one of the protesters, a woman who said she could be deported next June.

The sit-in was broadcast live on Facebook.

Hours earlier a group of Dreamers set up a giant video screen on the National Mall across the reflecting pool in front of the Capitol, playing a repeating video of Dreamers demanding action.

A staffer for Mr. Heller came out to speak to the protesters, saying their boss had supported legal status for illegal immigrants in a 2013 bill, and currently backs legislation known as the Bridge Act that would prevent deportation of illegal immigrants who qualified for the Obama-era DACA deportation amnesty.

That wasn’t enough for the protesters, who said they wanted him to sign onto the Dream Act, a much broader piece of legislation that could grant protections to more than 2.1 million people, and eventually grant full citizenship rights to more than 1.7 million illegal immigrants.

“That looks like deportation for me,” one of the protesters told the Heller staffer.

They demanded Mr. Heller come out and speak to them personally, but the senator did not appear.

After police issued a warning to the protesters in Mr. Heller’s office some of them left but others remained. They were arrested and put into police vans, while being serenaded by their fellow Dreamers with chants of “Yes we can!”

President Trump has announced a six-month phaseout of the DACA program, ending March 5.

Congressional GOP leaders say they want to have a solution in place by then. But Dreamers have set an artificial end-of-year deadline, and are pressuring Democrats and Republicans to shut down the government unless there’s a permanent solution.

Democrats are generally supportive of the Dreamers’ demands, but the issue is likely to be decided by several dozen Republicans who have said they want to see full legalization done this year. If they join with Democrats to block funding, it could undercut GOP leaders’ negotiations.

“Let’s be clear: a vote for an end-of-the-year spending bill that does not include Dreamer relief is a vote to deport Dreamers,” said Frank Sharry, executive director of America’s Voice, a leading lobby for immigrant rights.