Ed Lee, the first Asian-American elected as San Francisco’s mayor, died early Tuesday morning at age 65. No cause of death was given, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“It is with profound sadness and terrible grief that we confirm that Mayor Edwin M. Lee passed away on Tuesday, December 12 at 1:11 a.m. at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Family, friends and colleagues were at his side. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Anita, his two daughters, Brianna and Tania, and his family,” his office told the newspaper in a statement.

The mayor was appointed in January 2011 to replace Gavin Newsom after Mr. Newsom was elected lieutenant governor. Mr. Lee ran in 2011 and won re-election in 2015.