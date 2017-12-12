ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) - Officials say passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight from Detroit Metropolitan Airport to Raleigh-Durham International Airport were delayed after a vehicle that helps aircraft back out of the gate bumped a plane.

No injuries were reported after Delta said the vehicle lost traction during icy weather Tuesday morning and made contact with the aircraft at the airport in Romulus.

The airline says the plane was taken out of service so it could be checked. Delta says 56 passengers on flight 2421 were moved to a different plane.