The Sergeants Benevolent Association for the New York Police Department has a message for “outraged” relatives of alleged Port Authority bomber: “Get over it!”

Active and retired sergeants of the NYPD were none too pleased Tuesday when relatives of Akayed Ullah expressed anger over the investigation into their son, who was arrested after a faulty bomb strapped to his body detonated at a commuter hub.

The 27-year-old faces federal charges of supporting a foreign terrorist organization, bombing a public place, destruction of property by means of explosive, and use of a destructive device.

“Family of Port Authority bombing suspect is ‘outraged’ at investigators’ tactics http://nyp.st/2BDsDhT via @nypmetro. Outrage??” the group said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Let me get this correct your son walks in a public place wearing a bomb and your outrage at the behavior of the police … too bad get over it!!!” they wrote.

The tweet was in response to a family statement on Monday, which was read by Albert Fox Cahn, legal director for the New York chapter of the Council for American-Islamic Relations.

“We are heartbroken by the violence that was targeted at our city today and by the allegations being made against a member of our family,” the family said, the NY Post reported. “But we’re also outraged by the behavior of the law enforcement officials who held children as small as 4 years old out in the cold and who pulled a teenager out of high school classes to interrogate him without lawyer, without his parents.”

The Sergeants Benevolent Association was not impressed by the involvement of CAIR, noting its ties to such Islamist terror groups as Hamas and others.

“For those that may not be aware, CAIR is the mouthpiece for the American Muslim Brotherhood. It is a radical organization that will defend Muslim rights and promote militant Islam. Many of its top officials have been arrested for terrorism,” the group continued on Twitter.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday in documents filed with the U.S. district court in Manhattan that Ullah admitted to acting on behalf of ISIS.

“I did it for the Islamic State,” documents say he informed police during interviews.

Ullah also received state charges of criminal possession of a weapon, supporting an act of terrorism, and making a terroristic threat.

Handwritten notes retrieved with the suspect’s passport read, “O AMERICA, DIE IN YOUR RAGE,” Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Ullah faces up to life in prison if convicted of the federal charged levied against him.