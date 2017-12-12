The FBI official removed from Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation repeatedly mocked Donald Trump, referring to him as a “douche,” and expressed concern over what would happen to the U.S. if he was elected, according to text messages he sent to a colleague.

The Justice Department on Tuesday provided five congressional committees with copies of 375 text messages exchanged between counterintelligence investigator Peter Strzrok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page. The Washington Times obtained copies of the messages, which stretch from August 2015 through December 2016.

The pair texted consistently during debates and political conventions leading up to the presidential election about their impressions of the then-candidates.

“How was Trump, other than a douche? Melania? And any luck with home purchases?” Mr. Strzok wrote in one exchange July 19 as the Republican National Convention was taking place.

“Trump barely spoke, but the first thing out of his mouth was ‘we’re going to win soooo big.’ The whole thing is like living in a bad dream,” Ms. Page wrote.

The exchanges between Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page came to light as part of an investigation by the Justice Department’s inspector general into both the FBI’s and the DOJ’s handling of Hillary Clinton email probe, which cleared the Mrs. Clinton of criminal wrongdoing.

Mr. Strzok led the investigation of Mrs. Clinton’s email server in 2016. He was assigned to Mr. Mueller’s special counsel team for a brief period before the text message came to light. He was also one of two agents who would eventually interview former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Ms. Page also temporarily worked on the Mueller investigation.

“Omg. You listening to npr? Apparently Melania’s speech had passages lifted from Michele Obama’s…. unbelievable,” Mr. Strozk wrote in messages that continued on July 19, 2016.

“NO WAY!” Ms. Page said.

“God, it’s just a two-bit organization. I do so hope his disorganization comes to bite him hard in November,” Mr. Strzok replied.

“It HAS to right? Right?! Panicked,” Ms. Page replied.

The initial batch of 375 text messages released Tuesday are expected to be included as part of the inspector general’s report, wrote Stephen Boyd, the assistant attorney general in DOJ’s Office of Legislative Affairs, in a letter sent Tuesday night to the House Judiciary Committee.

“The enclosed documents contain minimal redactions that protect the privacy interests of third parties and sensitive law enforcement information, and remove irrelevant information,” Mr. Boyd wrote. “The department continues to review documents and will provide pertinent documents as they become available.”

Republican lawmakers have been critical of some of the people chosen to work on the special counsel investigation, which is probing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and any possible coordination with Trump associates. Some have called for political bias on the part of team members to be investigated.

The release of the texts comes the day before DOJ Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.

In the messages, Mr. Strzrok admits to being “a conservative Dem.”

“I am riled up. Trump is a f**king idiot, is unable to provide a coherent answer,” Mr. Strzrok wrote in one exchange on Oct. 20, 2016, in the hours following the final presidential debate between Mr. Trump and Mrs. Clinton. “I can’t pull away. What the f**k happened to our country??!?!”

“I don’t know. But we’ll get it back. We’re America. We rock.” Ms. Page replied.

Mr. Trump isn’t the only target of the pair’s wrath however.

They also mock Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, with Ms. Page saying he reminds her of “a turtle” and Ms. Strzok responding back calling him a “droopy dog.”

“Turn on pbs,” he texted hours later, after Mrs. Clinton won the Democratic nomination. “Oh God, Holder! Turn it off turn off turn it off!!!!!”

“Yeah, I saw him yesterday and booed at the tv,” Ms. Page wrote.

“Sigh. Thank you,” Mr. Strzok wrote.

He later complained about Chelsea Clinton.

“So sad, the comment about more yesterdays than tomorrow. And i don’t like Chelsea! Her husband even less…” Mr. Strzrok wrote.

“I like Chelsea fine. Why not?” Ms. Page wrote.

“Self entitled. Feels she deserves something she hasn’t earned,” Ms. Strzok wrote.

“Stupid*ss Bernie supporters shouting no more war so that he couldn’t be heard hardly at all. I’m sorry, they’re idiots,” Ms. Page wrote.

“They really are,” Mr. Stzrok wrote.

The pair at one point appear to be discussing code names for an investigative operation.

“Why Latitude? (other than it sounds badass, and you came up with it),” Mr. Strzok wrote in an August 11, 2016 exchange.

“Trying to think of something loosely military, without being obvious,” Ms. Page replied.

“YUUUUGE. Though we may save that for the man, if we ever open on him :)” Mr. Strzok wrote. “OMG I CANNOT BELIEE WE ARE SERIOUSLY LOOKING AT THESE ALLEGATIONS AND THE PERVASIVE CONNECTIONS. What the hell has happened to our country!?!?!??

After the election, they also complained about some of Mr. Trump’s cabinet choices, including their future boss Jeff Sessions.

“Sessions for AG,” Mr. Strzok wrote on Nov. 18, 2016.

“Good god,” responded Ms. Page.