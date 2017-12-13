Two people are dead after a man opened fire on the Pennsylvania State University Beaver campus in Center Township Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Pennsylvania State Police said an employee of the university was shot and killed by her estranged husband before he killed himself in a campus parking lot, a local CBS affiliate reported.

The shooting is being investigated as a murder-suicide, investigators said.

Penn State Beaver issued an alert at 4 p.m. saying there is “no threat at this time.”

The school is closed until further notice.