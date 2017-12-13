Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Wednesday he has not seen any reason to fire special counsel Robert Mueller during the course of the Russia investigation, despite the emergence of text messages that show officials working on the probe disliked President Trump.

Mr. Rosenstein was in the hot seat to address questions from members of the House Judiciary Committee about the special counsel investigation the day after text messages were made public that detail the disdain two former members of the Mueller team had for President Trump.

“Did Mr. Mueller take appropriate action in this case?” asked Rep. Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat, referring to Mr. Mueller’s removal of the officials in question.

“Yes, he did,” Mr. Rosenstein said.

“Have you seen good cause to fire special counsel Mueller?” Mr. Nadler asked.

“No,” Mr. Rosenstein said.

“If you were ordered today to fire Mr. Mueller, what would you do?” Mr. Nadler said.

“As I explained previously, I would follow the regulation. If there were good cause I would act, if there were no good cause I would not,” Mr. Rosenstein said.

The special counsel team is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible coordination with Trump campaign associations.

The deputy attorney general has oversight of the Mueller investigation as a result of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recusal.

One of the investigators, FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok, was removed from the Mueller team over the summer after the messages were discovered during an internal investigation. The other, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, was only temporarily detailed to the team and was no longer working on it when the text messages were found.

Mr. Strzok also led last year’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server. He was also one of two agents who would eventually interview former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Bob Goodlatte, opened Wednesday’s hearing noting that the reports of political bias among career agents in the department and on the special counsel team “are deeply troubling to all citizens who expect a system of blind and equal justice.”

“These text message prove what we all suspected: high ranking FBI officials involved in the Clinton investigation were personally invested in the outcome of the election, and clearly let their strong political opinions cloud their profession judgement,” said Mr. Goodlatte, Virginia Republican.

Asked about political donations that members of the Mueller team have given to Democrats in past elections, Mr. Rosenstein said Justice Department employees are allowed to have political opinions and he’s talked with Mr. Mueller about ensuring those views do not affect investigators’ work.

“We recognize we have employees with political opinions. It’s our responsibility to make sure their opinions do not influence their actions,” Mr. Rosenstein said. “I believe Director Mueller understands that and he is running the office appropriately — recognizing that people have political views, but ensuring that those views are not in any a factor in how they conduct themselves in office.”