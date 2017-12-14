Senate Democrats implored Republicans Thursday to commit to new opioids funding before the end of the year, saying President Trump’s lofty rhetoric on addiction will mean little if his party doesn’t back it up with real money.

Mr. Trump declared the prescription drug and heroin crisis to be a public health emergency in October, saying the time had come to end the scourge. Yet he left it to Congress to free up resources for the fight.

“A vision, without funding, is a hallucination,” Sen. Edward J. Markey, Massachusetts Democrat, said. “And so far, President Trump has not put up one additional nickel to deal with this issue beyond what had already been passed by Congress at the end of last year.”

The Trump administration is doling out $1 billion in grant funding to wage the fight in 2017 and 2018, though stakeholders say the money is insufficient and will run out before too long.

As Congress works to avoid a government shutdown near Christmas, Democrats said Republicans who want a raise for defense programs are failing to address a drug crisis that killed more Americans, in 2016, than the entire Vietnam War.

“The days of short-changing the response to this crisis need to end, and we can start by providing additional funding for the opioid epidemic in this year’s end-of-year government funding bill,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire Democrat, said.

More than 60,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2016, according to government estimates, driven in large part by the influx of synthetic opioids like fentanyl from labs overseas. The toll makes drug overdoses the leading cause of injury death in the U.S., killing more people than car crashes and gun homicides combined and afflicting the old and young, rich and poor.

The White House and Republican say they’re committed to the opioids fight, though they’re still trying to strike the right balance between domestic programs and defense.

“It all gets down to how are we going to offset that, how we’re going to pay for it,” Rep. Mark Meadows, chairman of the archconservative House Freedom Caucus. “If we just allocate substantial money without a real plan, I’ve found that generally it becomes a waste, not an investment.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Maryland Democrat, said even if majority Republicans kick the allocation of dollars to another fight in January, negotiators are working to set budget caps right now, so there is a sense of urgency in his conference.

“In order to have room to make the investments we have to to fight the opioid epidemic, we need the right overall level of funding,” he said.

Mr. Trump backed an Obamacare replacement bill that would have provided $45 billion to address the opioids crisis, though the legislation failed.

Democrats now say $45 billion is a good amount, but not if it’s linked to sweeping Medicaid cuts.

For now, Mr. Trump’s emergency blueprint calls for tapping the Public Health Emergency Fund to wage the fight. That pot of money, however, has been whittled down to around $60,000 — a pittance compared to the scope of the problem.

“We will continue discussions with Congress on the appropriate level of funding needed to address this crisis,” White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said.