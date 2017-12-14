The Federal Communications Commission voted Thursday to dismantle net neutrality, moving to spur innovation and investment by loosening the federal government’s grip on the internet over the outraged objections of progressives who insist the repeal will destroy it.

The widely expected 3-2 vote on the Restore Internet Freedom proposal, which overturns the 2015 Title II framework regulating the internet as a public utility, came as hundreds of protesters held an emotional “Save Net Neutrality” rally outside the FCC building.

The tensions surrounding the issue were underscored by an apparent security threat in the middle of the meeting.

Chairman Ajit Pai interrupted his remarks on net neutrality to call an unexpected recess, after which federal officers cleared the room and brought in a canine unit. The meeting resumed about 10 minutes later.

The commissioners were sharply divided on the repeal, with the majority pointing out that the internet grew and thrived for nearly 20 years under the previous “light touch” approach before the net-neutrality rule was enacted under pressure from the Obama White House.

“This is a great day for consumers, for innovation and for freedom,” said commissioner Brendan Carr. “For reversing the Obama-era FCC’s unprecedented decision to apply Title II regulations to the internet. I’m proud to help end this two-year experiment with heavy-handed regulation, this massive regulatory overreach.”

Mr. Pai called the 2015 decision “a mistake,” arguing that, “For one thing, there was no problem to solve.”

“The internet wasn’t broken in 2015,” Mr. Pai said. “We were not living in some digital dystopia. To the contrary, the internet has been one thing, perhaps the only thing in American society, that we can all agree has been a stunning success. Not only was there no problem, the solution hasn’t worked.”

He said the net neutrality regulations governing internet service providers such as Comcast and Verizon have depressed investment, particularly in the case of smaller companies that don’t have the “time, money or lawyers to navigate the thicket of rules.”

Meanwhile, the two commissioners who voted against the repeal predicted that broadband providers would run roughshod over consumers without the FCC acting as the “cop on the beat.”

“I dissent. I dissent from this fiercely spun, legally lightweight, consumer-harming, corporate-enabling ‘Destroying Internet Freedom Order,’” said commissioner Mignon Clyburn, who voted against the repeal. “I dissent, because I am among the millions who is outraged.”

Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel declared that “broadband providers will get extraordinary new power from this agency.”

“They will have the power to block websites, throttle services, and censor online content,” Ms. Rosenworcel said. “They will have the right to discriminate and favor the internet traffic of those companies with whom they have pay-for-play arrangements and the right to consign all others to a slow and bumpy road.”

Mr. Carr pushed back against those he described as “fanning false flames of fear” with “apocalyptic rhetoric,” noting that the repeal will restore the Federal Trade Commission’s oversight authority over internet service providers.

“This is no free-for-all. This is no Thunderdome. The FCC is not killing the internet,” Mr. Carr said.

He and others argued that if internet service providers were bent on throttling free speech and gouging consumers, they could have done so before 2015.

As commissioner Michael O’Rielly put it, “The internet has functioned without net neutrality rules far longer than with them.”

“The legend of a cable company trying to break the internet may make a scary bedtime story for children of telecom geeks, but it isn’t reality,” Mr. O’Rielly said. “For those of you out there that are fearful for what tomorrow may bring, please take a deep breath: this decision will not break the internet. What we are doing is reverting back to the highly successful bipartisan governmental approach that existed before 2015.”

Supporters of net neutrality aren’t giving up. Ms. Clyburn said she will hold a Twitter town hall on Tuesday, while Ms. Rosenworcel predicted either Congress or the courts would eventually restore net neutrality.

“If you believe in democracy, you benefit from internet openness,” Ms. Rosenworcel said. “So let’s persist. Let’s fight. Let’s not stop here or now. It’s too important. The future depends on it.”