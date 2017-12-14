Hillary Clinton celebrated Republican Roy Moore’s defeat in Alabama on Wednesday, telling a sold-out crowd in Vancouver that Americans are starting to turn against “the Trump philosophy and ideology.”

“As an American I’m concerned, but after last night, maybe a tiny bit less,” Mrs. Clinton said at the Vancouver Convention Centre following Democrat Doug Jones’ less than two-point win over Mr. Moore, who was endorsed by President Trump while facing allegations of sexual misconduct by nine different women.

“For me, this was a very important turning point in basically holding President Trump and his most vitriolic, destructive advisers, led by [former White House Chief Strategist] Steve Bannon, accountable,” she said, the Toronto Star reported.

“People seem to be turning against the Trump philosophy and ideology,” she added, CBC News reported. “So it’s a good sign, but it’s by no means the end of the story.”

Mrs. Clinton was in Vancouver on the last stop of her tour promoting her new memoir, “What Happened,” which details her stunning 2016 election defeat to Mr. Trump.

The twice-failed Democratic presidential candidate mocked Mr. Trump’s reported Diet Coke habit as possibly affecting his ability to make rational decisions.

“Apparently he drinks a dozen of them a day,” she said, causing the audience to laugh, the Star reported. “I don’t know what that does to your brain.”

Mrs. Clinton also celebrated Tuesday’s election on Twitter.