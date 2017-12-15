Lisa Bloom, a prominent attorney known for her involvement in sexual harassment cases, sought to arrange large compensation for women who were willing to come forward about their accusations towards President Trump, The Hill reported Friday.

Ms. Bloom’s compensation included arranging for one woman to have her mortgage paid off and another payment of $750,000 for a woman who decided not to come forward. Ms. Bloom arranged to sell the stories to television stations for a commission.

The Hill said they reviewed contracts and emails between the women and Ms. Bloom, including one text exchange in which she hinted that super PACs supporting Hillary Clinton may be involved.

“Donors reached out to my firm directly to help some of the women I represented,” Ms. Bloom confirmed to The Hill in a statement.

She would not say whether super PACs backing Mrs. Clinton ever officially became involved.

Ms. Bloom, daughter of famed attorney Gloria Allred, also represented women who accused Hollywood mega-producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct earlier this year.