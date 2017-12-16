A Texas man has pleaded guilty to a gruesome 2016 murder that ended in authorities discovering his wife’s decapitated head in their mobile home’s freezer.

Davie Dauzat, 24, pleaded guilty Friday in connection with killing his wife, Natasha Dauzat, 21, and was subsequently sentenced to spend 52 years in state prison.

Police were dispatched to the couple’s residence in Bellmead, Texas, on the morning of Aug. 25, 2016, after the man’s brother told police that Dauzat confessed to killing his wife.

Dauzat eventually surrendered to authorities, and he later told investigators that he fatally stabbed his spouse while their two children were home.

An autopsy report revealed that his victim was killed by “sharp force injuries, including decapitation.” Police found her head in a freezer inside the Dauzat residence, according to news reports.

Dauzat tried to enter a guilty plea in August that carried a 50-year prison sentence, but it was rejected in lieu of the plea agreement accepted Friday.

“This plea deal was offered at the request of the family,” McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna said in a statement.

“While, this killer earned a lifetime behind bars, the health of the children who witnessed this terrible act had to be considered. The family and medical professionals were adamant that these children could not relive this unspeakable horror in a trial,” Mr. Reyna said. “The family and District Attorney will work together to ensure this defendant spends each day of his next 52 years locked behind bars.”

Dauzat “took responsibility for his actions today, and that is something he wanted to do,” his defense attorney, Joseph Marcee, said Friday.

“It is certainly a tragedy for everybody involved in the situation and I think it highlights the dangers that drugs play in our society,” Mr. Marcee said after the sentencing. “I certainly think that factored into everything and I think it is a tragedy.

Dauzat will become eligible for parole after serving at least 26 years in state prison, The Waco Tribune reported.