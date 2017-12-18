The co-owner of the NFL’s Chicago Bears will address tens of thousands of pro-life advocates at the March for Life in Chicago next month.

Patrick McCaskey, grandson of legendary Bears founder George Halas, is one of several high-profile speakers slated to address what is expected to be the largest pro-life rally ever held in the Midwest.

Other speakers include U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam, Illinois Republican, former Planned Parenthood director Ramona Trevino and Sarah Storto, vice president of Loyola Students for Life.

Dawn Fitzpatrick, president of the March for Life Chicago board of directors, called on “religious, civic and community leaders to renew every effort to build a nation and culture dedicated to protecting life at every stage and eliminating the violence of abortion.”

“Thousands of individuals and groups will come together on January 14 to proclaim that our women, men, children and families deserve better than abortion,” Ms. Fitzpatrick said in a statement.

The March for Life is an annual, international demonstration held on or around the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision that created a constitutional right to abortion.

Hundreds of thousands of participants regularly attend the flagship March for Life in D.C., which begins on the National Mall and ends at the U.S. Supreme Court.

The District march will be held on Jan. 19.