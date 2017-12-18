The oldest son of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin has been charged assault after he repeatedly hit his father, Todd Palin, during a domestic violence incident in Wasilla on Saturday, reports said Monday.

According to court records obtained by the Anchorage Daily News, Mrs. Palin called police Saturday night from her Wasilla home to report that her 28-year-old Track Palin was “freaking out and was on some type of medication.”

Police said Track Palin showed up at the house to confront his father about a truck he wanted to pick up, and then broke into the house by busting a window. He then attacked his father and began punching him in the head, police said.

Todd Palin was eventually able to escape the attack, suffering injuries to his face and head, police said.

Police arrived at the house and Track Palin eventually surrendered, but not before calling the officers “peasants,” the report said.

He later told police that he’d had a few beers earlier and got into a fight with his father about a vehicle and “there had been threats made between them,” the report said.

Track Palin was charged with felony first-degree burglary, misdemeanor criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault, the Daily News reported.

The Army veteran is currently serving two years of probation stemming from a January 2016 domestic violence arrest at the family home, in which he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend and threatening her with a firearm.