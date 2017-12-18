President Trump said Monday that the deadly Amtrak train derailment near Tacoma shows why Congress should act fast on the administration’s upcoming plan for major spending on infrastructure.

“The train accident that just occurred in DuPont, WA shows more than ever why our soon to be submitted infrastructure plan must be approved quickly,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Seven trillion dollars spent in the Middle East while our roads, bridges, tunnels, railways (and more) crumble! Not for long!”

The derailment of the maiden voyage of Amtrak’s new high-speed train during the morning rush hour in DuPont, about 20 miles south of Tacoma, spilled the train’s cars onto the highway below. The Associated PRess reported at least six people were killed.

Initial reports indicated that aging infrastructure may not have played a role in the accident.

The high-speed train was making its first run on newly constructed tracks. An official told the Associated Press that because the tracks were new it was unlikely to be a maintenance issue.

The train may have struck something on the track, said officials.

The National Transportation Safety Administration has launched an investigation.

Mr. Trump also sent out condolences in a tweet.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the train accident in DuPont, Washington. Thank you to all of our wonderful First Responders who are on the scene. We are currently monitoring here at the White House,” he said.

The infrastructure plan was a staple of Mr. Trump’s stump speech during the 2016 presidential campaign. The plan remains part of his economic agenda and is slated for action after tax cuts.

The train was going 81.1 mph moments before the derailment, according to transitdocs.com, a website that maps Amtrak train locations and speeds using data from the railroad’s train tracker app.

The maximum speed along the stretch of track, known as Point Defiance Bypass, is 79 mph, according to information about the project posted online by the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The state Department of Transportation posted information about the $180.7-million project online that says the maximum speed along that stretch of track is 79 mph.

The new route was designed to speed up service by removing passenger trains from a route along Puget Sound that’s bogged down by curves, single-track tunnels and freight traffic.

The mayor of Lakewood, Washington, a city along the route, predicted a deadly crash. But Don Anderson thought it’d involve a fast-moving train hitting a car or pedestrian at a crossing.