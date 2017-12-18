A prominent conservative federal judge will resign Monday from his seat on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after facing allegations of sexual harassment.

Judge Alex Kozinski, appointed in 1985 by President Ronald Reagan, said he regretted pain he caused employees.

“I’ve always had a broad sense of humor and a candid way of speaking to both male and female law clerks alike,” the judge wrote, according to CNN. “In doing so, I may not have been mindful enough of the special challenges and pressures that women face in the workplace. It grieves me to learn that I caused any of my clerks to feel uncomfortable; this was never my intent.”

Several of Judge Kozinski’s law clerks said he made inappropriate sexual remarks to them, and one said he had showed her porn several times while in his chambers. Another judge last week ruled there were grounds to investigate the allegations.