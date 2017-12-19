The Arlington County Police Department released Tuesday a composite sketch of a man they say sexually assaulted a woman in a parking garage last month.

The incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. Nov. 2 in a parking garage near the Shirlington House Apartments.

The victim said she was loading items into her car when a man came up behind her. According to the woman, the man sexually assaulted her and ran away.

The woman called police, who brought in canine units to track the attacker.

The assailant is described as a black male between the ages of 19 and 21 who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

The man was wearing jeans, a white shirt, and a red sweatshirt at the time of the incident.

Police are seeking information from anyone who might recognize the man in the sketch.

Police have asked people to report any information they may know to the Arlington Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit, or to the anonymous Crime Solvers tip line at 866-411-8377.