Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley said Tuesday that Republicans are raising more money than Democrats because they’re passing legislation that benefits wealthy people likely to donate to their party.

“Because the things they’re doing in Congress, like this tax cut, primarily benefits the very wealthiest of people and that’s what’s happening,” Mr. O'Malley, a Democrat, said on Fox News.

He said that he believes the American people will ultimately support the Democrats because they see the legislation as detrimental to the country.

“I think most Americans understand you can’t give your kids a better future by making your country weaker. This bill makes America weaker,” Mr. O'Malley said.

He has launched a super PAC aimed at helping down-ballot Democrats in state and local elections called the Win Back Your State PAC. Some have speculated that it’s his initial launch back into politics after a short-lived presidential campaign in 2016.