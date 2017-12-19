Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford on Tuesday presented an executive order that grants the Accohannock tribe Maryland Indian Status, the third tribe to receive such recognition.

“As some of the first watermen, hunters, and farmers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, the Accohannock Tribe helped the first settlers in the state learn to survive off of the land,” Mr. Rutherford, a Republican, said in a press release. “Today, the Accohannock community continues to serve an important role in our state, and we hope they will continue to thrive in Maryland for years to come.”

The Accohannock live mostly on the Eastern Shore, where the tribe manages Bending Water Park in Somerset County, among other activities.

The governor grants Maryland Indian Status after an extensive review by the state Commission on Indian Affairs. The status allows tribes to receive certain types of state and federal aid.

The Piscataway Nation and the Piscataway-Canoy tribe previously have been given Maryland Indian Status.