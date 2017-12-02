KELSO, Wash. (AP) - Officials say a horse that got loose near some train tracks in western Washington state delayed train traffic for about an hour.

Police in Kelso spotted the horse on South Pacific Avenue at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cowlitz County Humane Society Executive Director Keenan Harvey tells The Daily News that police lost track of the horse near the train tracks, shutting down train traffic.

Harvey says that after about an hour he was notified the horse had returned home and train traffic resumed.

