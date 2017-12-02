President Trump hailed the Senate’s passage of tax cuts early Saturday, saying Americans “are going to be very, very happy.”

“They’re going to get tremendous tax cuts. That’s what we need,” he told reporters at the White House.

The Senate voted 51-49 early Saturday to approve the tax-cut plan of more than $1.4 trillion for businesses and individuals. Now the legislation goes to a House-Senate conference committee, which hopes to get a final bill to Mr. Trump’s desk before Christmas.

“We now go into what I call the mixer, and the mixer is conference,” Mr. Trump said. “Something beautiful is going to come out of that mixer. People are going to be very, very happy. These are the biggest tax cuts in the history of our country.”